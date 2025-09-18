Gov Umar Gives Marching Orders To Religious Preachers

In a bold move aimed at promoting peace and curbing inciting religious rhetoric, Niger State Governor Umar Bago has announced that all religious preachers must now submit their sermons for vetting and approval before delivering them in the state.

Governor Bago made the declaration during a public address in Minna, where he emphasized the importance of regulating religious messages in order to prevent extremism and preserve harmony among the diverse communities in Niger State.

“This is not about infringing on anyone’s religious freedom,” the governor stated. “It is about ensuring that messages delivered from the pulpit do not incite violence, promote division, or threaten the peace we have worked hard to build.”

According to the governor, the policy applies to both Islamic and Christian clerics, and will be enforced through collaboration with religious bodies and local authorities. Sermons are expected to be submitted to a designated vetting committee at least 72 hours before they are scheduled to be delivered.

Governor Bago stressed that this proactive measure is part of broader efforts to tackle insecurity and foster social cohesion in the region, which has experienced its share of ethno-religious tension in recent years.

The new directive has sparked mixed reactions from the public. While some residents and civil society groups see it as a necessary step to maintain order and prevent hate speech, others have raised concerns about potential government overreach and limitations on freedom of expression.

Despite these concerns, the state government insists that the policy is in line with constitutional provisions that support public order and safety, and it will be implemented with fairness and respect for all faiths. As Niger State moves forward with this policy, stakeholders across the religious and political spectrum will be watching closely to see how it unfolds and what impact it has on the state’s fragile peace and religious landscape.