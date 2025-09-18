James Hope University Appoints Professor Nosike As New Vice Chancellor

James Hope University has officially announced the appointment of Professor Austin Nosike as its new Vice Chancellor, a role he is expected to assume with immediate effect.

In a statement issued by the Registrar, Dr. Achugamonu Bede Uzoma, Professor Nosike was lauded as a veteran academic with over 30 years of exemplary experience in academic leadership and administration.

His extensive background positions him to enhance the university’s commitment to academic excellence and innovation.

Prior to this role, Professor Nosike held pivotal positions including Head of Department, Registrar, Dean, and Deputy Vice Chancellor at various institutions both in Nigeria and internationally.

His leadership has been instrumental in advancing teaching, fostering research, and driving institutional development across these universities.”In his capacity as Vice Chancellor, Professor Nosike will oversee all academic and administrative operations,” the statement noted.

“He will work collaboratively with stakeholders to elevate James Hope University to world-class status. We encourage the entire university community—staff and students alike—to fully support him in this endeavor.”

The Registrar also took the opportunity to express gratitude to the outgoing acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Abiola Babajide, commending her selfless dedication and contributions to academic excellence during her tenure. Professor Nosike’s appointment underscores James Hope University’s ongoing commitment to fostering a future built on integrity, innovation, and dedicated service to society.