Holyghost Intervention Ministry, Port Harcourt Celebrates As Mummy Blessing Bartholomew Marks Golden Jubilee

By Chris Konkwo

The venue was the church premises located at Okene Street, Rumuokwurusi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Sunday September 28, 2025.

It was a memorable gathering of tens of thousands of Christian faithful, members of the Church, friends of the Chief celebrant, Mummy Blessing Bartholomew fondly called Mummy B and not a few who had benefited from the multiple divine gifts of this virtuous woman.

As early as 8am, the church was already filled to capacity by attendants to beat a possible traffic congestion on the not wide-enough street that habours many residents and other churches domiced in and around the area.

The celebration kickstarted with the routine praise worship and preaching that evoked irresistible longing for heavenly blessings which lasted for about two hours.

Then came the long awaited hour of celebrating this remarkable woman of note who has despite the sad and irreplaceable loss of her beloved husband some years back has continued unruffled to carry on with the divine mandate of evangelism, pastoring, mentoring and offering both physical and spiritual hope to many irrespective of creed, tribe or gender etc.

Programmed to add colour to Mummy B’s Golden Birthday Anniversary include a drama sketch by the youths of the Church, women and men’s cultural displays, an insightful mimicry of Nigeria Police activities by the Holyghost Intervention Police and inspiring melodies by the choir among others.

The question that however keeps agitating the mind is ‘Who is this virtuous woman’ that had to abandon her teaching profession, booming business etc to answer God’s call for over two decades and still running? Here are some tips about her:

Holy Ghost Intervention Ministry in Port Harcourt, founded by Mummy Blessing Bartholomew, also known as Mummy B, is a prominent Christian organization. Mummy B is a respected prophetess and general overseer of the ministry, known for her healing and prophetic gifts.

The ministry offers various services and programs, including counseling, family deliverance, Bible study, and individual deliverance. Their services are held on specific days of the week, with varying schedules.

Mummy B’s ministry has gained recognition for its impactful work, with notable achievements. The ministry has held successful healing crusades, witnessing miracles and conversions.

Mummy B’s teachings emphasize the importance of community, love, and support. She has mentored numerous individuals, empowering them to fulfill their destinies.

Overall, Holy Ghost Intervention Ministry, under Mummy B’s leadership, continues to inspire and uplift the community through its faith-based initiatives and services. Among the dignitaries that graced the historic occasion include pastors from other sister churches, the Editor-in-Chief of National Network newspaper, Dr. Chris Konkwo, Fcai, relations, friends and a host of others.