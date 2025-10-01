O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Seeks Govt Partnership To Ensure Year-Round Health Centre Services

The O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has called on the Rivers State Government to enter into a partnership that would enable the Foundation to manage selected primary health care centers, ensuring these vital facilities remain open, fully staffed, and functional throughout the year.

This appeal was made during the official opening ceremony of the Foundation’s 44th Free Medical Mission, held recently in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Dr. Sienye Lulu-Briggs, speaking at the event, emphasized that while the Foundation’s free medical missions have provided critical health services to underserved communities for over twenty years, systemic challenges persist.

“Many primary health care centers are still underused or accessible only intermittently,” she said, highlighting the need for sustainable solutions to strengthen community health infrastructure.

The 44th mission, conducted from September 22 to 25, 2025, marks a significant milestone, having treated over 190,000 people across Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Cross River States since 2005.

Dr. Lulu-Briggs expressed deep gratitude to medical volunteers, government partners, and private sector sponsors whose collective efforts have sustained the mission’s impact.

She noted the growing collaboration with federal authorities, underscored this year by the historic presence of a Federal Minister at the mission—a first for the Foundation.

She also acknowledged critical support from the Rivers State Ministry of Health and the Primary Health Care Management Board, which have helped complement government efforts in primary health care delivery.

Highlighting the Foundation’s proposal, Dr. Lulu-Briggs said, “We believe that by managing selected primary health care centers, we can ensure continuous availability of quality health services for our communities, leveraging our expertise and resources to fill gaps in the system.”

The mission received generous co-sponsorship from Chief Dr. Henry Wordu and ongoing support from local enterprises including Moni Pulo Limited, La Sien Bottling Company, and the Chapel of God International Worship Centre.

While celebrating achievements, Dr. Lulu-Briggs acknowledged that free medical outreaches are not a permanent substitute for systemic health reform.

She called on private sector organizations and fellow humanitarians to join in scaling interventions that will build a healthier, more prosperous Nigeria.

In closing, she thanked the dedicated team of medical and non-medical volunteers led by Dr. Dere Orupado, whose compassion and commitment embody the Foundation’s spirit.

The appeal to the Rivers State Government marks a pivotal moment in the Foundation’s ongoing journey to transform primary health care access in the Niger Delta and beyond.

In her speech at the occasion, Rivers State deputy governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu praised the foundation’s unwavering commitment to sustaining the free medical interventions, describing Dr. Sienye Lulu-Briggs as an “Amazon of great capacity.”

She acknowledged the vital partnership formed with co-sponsors, Dr. Henry Wordu, emphasizing that such collaboration brings powerful, life-transforming healthcare to those in need, thereby restoring dignity.

Prof. Odu highlighted the impressive turnout despite challenges like rain, attributing it to the mission’s consistency and excellence.

She assured that Governor Fubara was keenly interested in formalizing and expanding partnerships with the Foundation and Dr. Wordu’s initiative to broaden healthcare access, especially to underserved populations.

Prof. Odu expressed the governor’s strong support and gratitude for the ongoing efforts, reaffirming commitment to this important cause.

Earlier in his welcome address, Dr. Henry Wordu expressed admiration for the foundation’s decades-long commitment to supporting vulnerable groups.

He celebrated the partnership with Dr. Senye Lulu-Briggs and her foundation, describing their mission as an inspiring demonstration of compassion and service to humanity underpinned by faith.

He emphasized that this collaboration is just beginning and pledged unwavering support to extend their joint outreach beyond Aluu to communities locally and globally.

Urging the people of Aluu to actively participate and benefit from the mission, Chief Wordu acknowledged the vital contributions of medical professionals and local traditional leaders, concluding with prayers for blessings on the outreach, the land, and the foundation’s ongoing work.

The successful 5-day free medical mission which ended on Friday, September 26, 2025, provided comprehensive healthcare services to a total of 4,603 patients.

Over the course of the event, males accounted for 2,122 patients while females numbered 2,481.

The medical areas served included General Outpatient Department (GOPD), Eye care, Dental, Paediatrics, and Physiotherapy, with GOPD and Eye departments recording the highest patient turnout.

Surgical interventions were significant, with 159 procedures performed on 142 individuals, including cataract removals, herniorrhaphies, hydrocelectomies, excision biopsies, and lipoma excisions.

Each day saw varied patient demographics and surgical cases, highlighting the mission’s broad reach and critical impact on community health needs.