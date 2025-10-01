Hon. Blessing Amadi’s Generosity Shines At Our Lady of Fatima Church Historic Book Launch

By Bright Onuoha

…Rekindles Childhood Memories In Moving Centenary Speech

The member representing Obio/Akpor federal Constituency 2 in the House of Representatives, Hon. Blessing Chikeru Amadi has expressed pride in her Akpor Kingdom heritage and joy at being part of the vibrant catholic community.

Speaking during the Centenary Celebrations of our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Choba and launch of the book, “100 years of Catholism in Choba” on Sunday, 17th August 2025, the lawmaker who hailed from Akpor Kingdom, recalled her past association with the area, including attending harvest ceremonies, and lauded the spiritual and communal progress the church has achieved under divine guidance.

She acknowledged the presence and support of key local figures, with a special salute to Nye Nwe Ali Choba, Chief Benedith Ozurum, reaffirming her connection and respect for the people of Choba.

Reflecting on shared history, Hon. Amadi reminded the congregation of their collective past, highlighting a personal connection with the church’s Monsignor, who was her classmate at St. Earnest School in 1965.

This nostalgic reflection reinforced her bond with the church community, marking her as not just a visitor but a committed member of the church family.

The lawmaker seized the occasion to launch the commemorative book and made a generous donation of #600,000, in addition to presenting some books to the church.

The event emphasized unity, history, and hope for the future, as Hon. Amadi challenged attendees to consider not only the legacy of the past 100 years but also the promise of tomorrow.

She concluded with a heartfelt prayer for blessings on the church family, asking for God’s continued favor in Jesus’ name. Her donation and book launch are seen as significant contributions to preserving the heritage and fostering the faith of Choba’s Catholic congregation.