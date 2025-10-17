Evangelist Uma Ukpai Dies At 80

International preacher and President of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, has died at the age of 80.

His family officially announced his passing on Monday through a statement titled “Glorious Transition.”

According to the statement, Rev. Ukpai “passed on to glory on October 6, 2025,” after a lifetime of dedicated Christian service.

The family paid tribute to him as “a faithful soldier of the cross” who devoted more than six decades of his life to passionate evangelism, impactful teaching of the Word, and prophetic demonstrations of God’s power.

They noted that his ministry touched millions of lives and shaped destinies in Nigeria and across the world.

The full statement reads: “Glorious Transition

With hearts full of gratitude, we celebrate the triumphant homegoing of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, who passed on to glory on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80. A faithful soldier of the cross has been called to rest.

Dedicating over six decades of his life to fiery evangelism, dynamic teaching of the Word and prophetic demonstrations of the power of God, he impacted millions of lives and transformed destinies within Nigeria and across the globe.

He was a spiritual general known for evangelism, a founding father of faith, loving husband, devoted father and mentor to many and his life was a testament to God’s power and love.

While we mourn his physical absence, we rejoice that he has finished his race and is now resting in eternal praise.

Details of the obsequies will be announced in due course by the family. We are grateful to God for his extraordinary life and enduring legacy.

For indeed, ‘to live is Christ, and to die is gain.’ — Phil 1:21.”

The passing of the revered evangelist has stirred a wave of tributes and reflections on social media.

His death was shared on X by X user @therealchurchgist, a platform dedicated to reporting church-related events and personalities in Nigeria. It tweeted: “A GENERAL TAKES A BOW! EVANGELIST UMA UKPAI HAS GONE TO BE WITH THE LORD. REST IN POWER SIR”