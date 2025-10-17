Tributes Flow As Late Paramount Ruler Of Omouotutua Is Laid To Rest

By Bright Onuoha

The Omouotutua community mourned deeply as they gathered to bid farewell to their esteemed paramount ruler, Oha Agustine Owhornuogu Orji, who was laid to rest on October 3rd, 2025.

His passing on August 2nd, 2025, marked the end of a remarkable life dedicated to service, leadership, and community building.

Born on March 15, 1927, into the family of late Orji Wigweji and late Madam Lydia Nwonwere Nwochuoma, Oha Orji was a beacon of hope and an embodiment of dedication.

His marriage to the late Mrs. Edna Nsarumony Nenne Orji produced a loving family blessed with seven children—four sons and three daughters—who carry forward his legacy.

Throughout his lifetime, Oha Orji excelled as an industrialist, business trader, and accomplished farmer, fostering economic growth within the Ikwerre local government area.

His influence reached across communities, including Ozuoha, Omadema, Ubima, and Omuanwa, reflecting his commitment to uplift those around him.

The late monarch was celebrated not only for his business acumen but also for his exemplary leadership. He earned the community’s trust and respect as a bridge-builder and astute administrator.

His stewardship was marked by peace and harmony, making him a central figure in various social and cultural organizations where he often served as treasurer.Oha Orji was a devout Christian and a founding father of St. Michael’s Anglican Church, Imogu Parish.

His legacies of resilience and hard work will be remembered as influential teachings that shaped the lives of many.

During the funeral, his first son, Mr. Emmanuel Ndubuisi Orji, shared heartfelt tributes about his father’s virtuous life, emphasizing his “fear of God,” philanthropic spirit, and unyielding dedication to justice and equality.

Mr. Orji described his father as a true unifier and an indefatigable advocate for peace, despite the challenges he faced from visual impairment.

The funeral was attended by dignitaries, including the Ikwerre Local Government Area Chairman, Hon. Charles Nwobodo, Chief Grant Ofor, philanthropists, traditional leaders, clergy, and community members, all gathered to honor a man whose leadership brought stability and prosperity to his people. Oha Agustine Owhornuogu Orji’s legacy of kindness, fairness, and dedication to service will resonate within the hearts of the Omouotutua community for generations to come, ensuring that his indomitable spirit continues to inspire future leaders.