Nigerians React, Pay Tributes

Nigeria is mourning the passing of one of its most respected Christian leaders, Evangelist Dr. Uma Ukpai, who died at the age of 80.

Across churches, homes, and social media platforms, tears and tributes have poured in for the man many fondly called “God’s General” a preacher, teacher, and humanitarian whose message of faith and unity touched millions.

In his message, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described Dr. Ukpai as “one of God’s true generals” whose passion for evangelism changed countless lives. “With a heavy heart, I mourn the passing of Dr. Uma Ukpai.

He was not just another preacher; he was a divine instrument of revival who brought people closer to God and reminded us of our shared humanity,” Tinubu said.

The President recalled some of Ukpai’s most unforgettable crusades, Greater Ibadan for Christ in 1982 and Greater Lagos for Christ in 1985, events that drew massive crowds and ignited a spiritual awakening across the country.

“Dr. Ukpai’s mission was clear,” Tinubu added. “He united the Christian fold and built bridges across faiths, tribes, and generations. He was a builder of men, of faith, and of peace.”

Tinubu praised the evangelist’s humanitarian efforts, noting that his legacy extended beyond the pulpit to include schools, hospitals, and charities that gave hope to the less privileged.

“He fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.

I sympathize deeply with his wife, Pastor Philomena Ukpai, and their children, and I pray they find comfort in the life of impact he lived,” the President said.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) also expressed deep sorrow over his passing.

In a condolence message signed by Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN described Dr. Ukpai as “a torchbearer of the gospel and a servant who gave his all to the work of God.”

The statement read: “Through his crusades, teachings, and humanitarian work, Dr. Ukpai showed what it truly means to live for Christ. He was a man of faith, humility, and extraordinary dedication.”

CAN extended its prayers to his family, the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, and all who were inspired by his life. “His voice may be silent, but his message of hope and salvation will echo for generations,” Archbishop Okoh said.

Tributes also came from church leaders who admired Dr. Ukpai’s courage and consistency in ministry.

Dr. Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, and his wife, Dr. Becky Enenche, described him as “a father of faith and a man whose fire could never be quenched.” Dr. Enenche said, “Papa Uma Ukpai was a true general.

He lived what he preached and poured his life into raising others. Heaven has gained a warrior, and we will keep the fire burning.”

Apostle Johnson Suleman also shared a moving tribute, writing, “He stood tall in faith and never wavered. Good night, General Sir. Rest in power, Dr. Uma Ukpai.” Popular gospel artist Moses Bliss added, “Your life of faith and obedience shaped a generation — mine included. Thank you for showing us what it means to live fully for Jesus.”