Zenith Bank Declares ₦1.25 Interim Dividend

Zenith Bank Plc has reaffirmed its reputation for strong shareholder returns, announcing an impressive ₦51.3 billion interim dividend for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, translating to ₦1.25 per share.

This represents a 60% increase from the ₦31.4 billion (₦0.75 per share) declared in the corresponding period of 2024, underscoring the bank’s resilience and ability to deliver sustained value in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The payout follows the release of the bank’s audited H1 2025 financial results to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in September, which showcased robust growth across all key performance indicators.

Speaking on the development, Group Managing Director/CEO, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, expressed optimism about the bank’s performance trajectory.

“We are pleased to have paid this significant interim dividend to our valued shareholders. Our half-year results underscore our resilience and commitment to stakeholders.

Based on the momentum achieved in H1, we are confident in our full-year outlook and expect to exceed shareholders’ expectations by year-end,” she said.

Strong Financial Performance

Zenith Bank recorded a 20% year-on-year growth in gross earnings, rising from ₦2.1 trillion in H1 2024 to ₦2.5 trillion in H1 2025.

Interest income led the growth, surging 60% from ₦1.1 trillion to ₦1.8 trillion, driven by strategic repricing of risk assets and effective treasury management.

The bank’s total assets also climbed to ₦31 trillion as of June 2025, up from ₦30 trillion in December 2024. Customer deposits grew 7%, from ₦22 trillion to ₦23 trillion, reflecting continued confidence in the Zenith brand.

Track Record of Excellence and Recognition

Zenith Bank continues to dominate both locally and internationally, earning multiple awards for performance, innovation, and governance.

In 2025, the bank was again named Nigeria’s Number One Bank by Tier-1 Capital for the 16th consecutive year in The Banker’s Top 1000 World Banks Ranking. It also clinched the title of “Nigeria’s Best Bank” at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025.

Other recent recognitions include:

Bank of the Year (Nigeria) – The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards (2020, 2022, 2024)

Best Bank in Nigeria – Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards (2020–2022, 2024–2025)

Best Bank for Digital Solutions – Euromoney Awards 2023

Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria (2021–2025) – World Finance Banking Awards

Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria (2023–2024) – International Banker Awards

Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria (2022–2025) – World Finance Corporate Governance Awards

Most Responsible Organisation in Africa (2024) – SERAS CSR Awards Africa

Zenith Bank also won Bank of the Year (2024) from both ThisDay and New Telegraph Newspapers, and its Hybrid Offer was named “Rights Issue/Public Offer of the Year” at the Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards 2025.

With a solid capital base, a diversified balance sheet, and a clear growth strategy, Zenith Bank appears poised for another record-breaking full-year performance. The interim dividend reaffirms the bank’s consistent shareholder value delivery and its position as Nigeria’s leading financial institution by profitability, innovation, and corporate governance.