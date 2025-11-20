Eze Odum Mourns Demise Of Late Wife

The death of late chief madam Patience Chinyere Ogonda Boro Dike also known as Ada Omasi, one of the wives of the Paramount ruler of Oginigba Kingdom, HRH Eze Amb. Dr G.B. Odum came as a rude shock to him the royal father has said.

Eze Odum described her as a pillar of strength to him, very caring, kind and hard working, adding that her unwavering support inspired him towards achieving greatness in life.

“Although words cannot express the love I shared with my late wife, who died at 71 years but God knows better why He called her at this time. However, I will continue to live with the lingering memory of her love, till the end of time,” Eze Odum declared.

The monarch also said that his late wife helped him to be a contractor in SHELL when he lost his job with MICHELIN, reiterating the compassionate nature she expressed during her lifetime.

“I don’t know when the tears will stop dropping from my eyes, because it is difficult

to see such a selfless woman that made my life beautiful throughout her existence”

Meanwhile, the royal father noted that he is consoled by the Wonderful children she gave to him, adding that they are exact replica of their mother. “As I bid you farewell this week Saturday when you will be buried, I take comfort in knowing that you are now resting in peace from the pain and trouble of this world”