FCT Police Denies Rumoured Assassination Attempt On Naval Officer

The FCT Police Command has dismissed publications circulating on social media alleging an attempted assassination on Lt. Ahmed Yerima, the naval officer who engaged in a confrontation with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike, over a disputed land in Abuja.

In a statement on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, SP Josephine Adeh, said no such incident was reported or recorded anywhere within the Federal Capital Territory.

Adeh advised the public to disregard the information as false and desist from spreading unverified claims capable of causing unnecessary panic.

“For the safety of all residents, the Command urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest Police Division. You may also reach the Command Headquarters through our emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08068587311 for prompt response,” she said.

