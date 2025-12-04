RSU Holds Combined Convocation Ceremonies, Graduates Over 13,000 For 2023/2024, 2024/2025

By Chris Konkwos

All is set for the combined 37th and 38th convocation ceremonies of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwu, Port Harcourt, holding Friday 5th and Saturday 6th, December 2025.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi disclosed this while briefing newsmen on activities lined up to mark the event, Monday, December 1.

According to the 12th Vice Chancellor of the institution since inception, the University will be graduating a total number of 13,212 graduands at both the graduate and undergraduate levels comprising both the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 sets.

The point of note the VC announced, is the improved student performance, success and convoking the students the same year they graduate which is a brilliant departure from the past.

Other landmark achievements since his assumption of office according Prof. Zeb-Obipi, include immediate access to hostels by students at the eve of school resumption, full accreditation from Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) and Professional bodies for all the university’s programmes, staff promotions, institutional reforms and many more.

He however, regretted paucity of funds which according to him is the major challenge that hinders the university from hitting its targets.

While thanking the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for his interest and overwhelming support to the University without which the lofty achievements would not have been possible, the VC also appealed to the State government, Tetfund, NEEDS and other agencies for more collaboration with the University for greater results.

Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi assured that henceforth, results of final year students will be comprehensively releaseed and performance reflected on the University’s portal for verification by the students and parents upon graduation and convocation ceremonies regularized as a yearly event.

The highlight of the Vice Chancellor’s first convocation media briefing was the conferment on him with the Outstanding Vice Chancellor of the Year by the National Network Newspaper, one of the events that marked its 21st anniversary. Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi was unavoidably absent at the occasion which held on Wednesday November 26, 2025 at Lasien Even Centre, 22 Forces Avenue, Port Harcourt.