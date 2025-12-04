RSU VC Justifies Payment By Students For Portal Access

By Ngozi Anosike

The management of the Rivers State University has explain reason that the institution has to charge student for portal access in order to manage and sustain the facilities.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution ,Prof Isaac Zeb-Obipo dropped the hint during a press conference held at the institution to mark the week long activities of the 37th and 38th Convocation Ceremonies in Port Harcourt.

He informed that hosting of students results on the portal as well as defending attacks on the portal require funds as the university would not pretend that it is going to provide such services free, explaining that the students from Rivers State University pay cheaper fees than students from other universities.

“It is not going to be easy for the university that is charging the least fees even within the state to afford to grant access to its portal without paying for the sustainability of the portal, that is why we are giving minimal charges, or will you prefer exorbitant fees”?, he querried.

Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi further explained that the portal grants parents and guardians the opportunity to access and monitor their wards’ results and even ascertain their school fees and admission status from the university’s database.

“This sponsored students account gives opportunity to parents and guardians and even scholarship affording institutions to access students’ results, ascertain their claims and pay school fees for them, these services cannot be sustained if they are not paid for “, he reiterated.

On achievements, he disclosed that the University has recorded tremendous achievements under the his administration since the last convocation ceremony held by the institution.

Highlighting a series of milestones attained in academics, infrastructure, research, and student development, the Vice-Chancellor, said the university has expanded its research output, strengthened its postgraduate programmes, and secured new national and international partnerships aimed at improving teaching and academic excellence.

The university don also noted that the completion and commissioning of several infrastructural projects, including renovated lecture halls, upgraded laboratories, improved hostels, and enhanced digital learning facilities are designed to create a more conducive learning environment.

He further disclosed that RSU has intensified efforts in entrepreneurship and skill-based training for students, ensuring that graduates are better prepared for a competitive job market.

The institution assured that despite its funding challenges, it remains committed to delivering quality education and advancing innovations that will keep the university at the forefront of academic growth in the country. Maintaining that Rivers State University is providing quality manpower for the country, Prof. Zeb Obipi also disclosed that the university will be graduating a total of 13,242 students this weekend.