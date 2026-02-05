BREAKING: Chief Lesi Maol Redeems ₦100 Million Pledge To Federal University Of Environment And Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa (Kira)

By Jerry Needam

In a remarkable display of integrity, commitment, and visionary leadership, Chief Lesi Maol has fully redeemed his ₦100 million pledge to the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa (Kira).

The pledge was made on Tuesday during the first matriculation ceremony and Founders’ Day ceremony of the institution, an event that marked a historic milestone in the university’s journey.

True to his word and reputation, Chief Lesi Maol has today fulfilled the pledge in full, barely days after making the commitment.

This swift redemption has drawn widespread commendation, reinforcing his standing as a man whose words are backed by decisive action.

Known for consistently honoring his promises, Chief Lesi Maol once again demonstrated that leadership is best measured not by speeches, but by concrete impact.

His contribution is expected to significantly support the growth and development of the university, particularly in advancing education, innovation, and environmental technology—key areas critical to the future of Ogoni land and Nigeria at large.

Stakeholders and community leaders have praised the gesture as not only timely but deeply symbolic, reflecting Chief Lesi Maol’s unwavering dedication to human capital development, educational advancement, and sustainable progress.

At a time when trust in public commitments is often tested, Chief Lesi Maol stands out as a beacon of reliability and service, continually doing great things for Ogoni people and Nigerians as a whole.

Indeed, this latest act further cements his legacy as a dependable benefactor, a development-driven leader, and a proud son of the soil whose contributions speak loudly across generations.