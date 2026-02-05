Upata Traditional Council Converges To Chart Way Forward For Community

The Upata Traditional Council (UTC) met at the Udho Nyudu Upata (Palace) in Edeoha Town, on Sunday, February 1, 2026, to deepen conversation on how to unlock the full potential of the Upata Vision.

The meeting focused on setting strategic directions for the year, consolidating on recent reforms and human capital development, strengthening security apparatus and, fostering collaboration across groups and communities in and outside the Kingdom.

The Upata Vision also underscores UTC’s unwavering belief in upscaling livelihood skills for Upata youths as the surest path to sustainable growth, employment generation and community development.

The Nye-ishi Ele Upata Lowetu Li Nyudu Upata III of Upata Kingdom, HM King, Dr. Felix Enene Otuwarikpo, made the disclosure at the meeting, attended by HRH, NyuduSir Nnodi Michael, Nyudu Akpana Upata; HRH Nyudu Moses Daniel Agbezhi, Nyudu Ugbokor Upata, HRH Nyudu Desmond Otis, Nyudu Ikegah Upata, Chief Sampson Okorji, Regent to Ede Upata stool, including various Nyudu Ula, title chiefs and youth leaders.

Their presence at the meeting inspired discussions as they navigated the next phase of Upata Kingdom’s growth, with the Upata Monarch informing that the Upata Vision programme contains a lineup of activities that is rich and impactful.

The meeting climaxed with the formation of two committees, honouring the finalists of the Upata Unity Football Cup Competition by Dr Chinedu Ogwus, President of Ogwus Youth Empowerment and Community Development Foundation, and the induction of the Nyudu Ula Ikata Community, Chief Anthony Ogbugo, as a member of the Upata Traditional Council. A minute silence was also observed for Chief Augustine Obed, the Ule Upata who passed on recently after a brief illness.