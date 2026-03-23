Phase 3 Water Projects To Reach 17 Additional Ogoni Communities

By Ken Asinobi

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has announced the commencement of its Phase 3 water supply projects, set to deliver potable water to 17 additional communities across Ogoni, in a renewed push to expand access to safe drinking water in the region.

The Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, disclosed this in a statement issued to mark this year’s World Water Day, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to improving water access in line with the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report on the Ogoni Environment.

Zabbey noted that the new phase builds on earlier successes, revealing that over 43 communities in Ogoni have already benefited from HYPREP’s potable water schemes.

He explained that the ongoing expansion reflects a deliberate effort to extend water supply beyond oil-imp

acted areas to all Ogoni communities.

“This year’s theme, ‘Water and Gender,’ with the campaign slogan ‘Where Water Flows, Equity Grows,’ aligns with our commitment to inclusivity and equity,” he said. “We are not only implementing the UNEP recommendations but going further to ensure that every Ogoni community has access to safe and clean water.”

He added that the Phase 3 projects are part of a broader strategy aimed at meeting Sustainable Development Goal 6, which seeks to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Providing updates on ongoing projects, Zabbey disclosed that the K-Dere Water Project is over 99 percent complete and will soon be commissioned, while windmill-powered water schemes are progressing steadily in less populated areas, particularly in parts of Khana Local Government Area.

To guarantee sustainability, HYPREP has adopted a joint management approach involving host communities, relevant state agencies, and development partners. The agency has also established Water Consumers’ Associations in some communities and facilitated training programmes in collaboration with non-governmental organisations.

Zabbey emphasized the importance of community participation in protecting water infrastructure, echoing the call by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, for residents to take ownership of the facilities.

“A sustainable water supply begins with community ownership,” he said. “We urge all beneficiaries to safeguard these facilities to ensure their longevity and effectiveness.”

He expressed confidence that the ongoing projects would significantly improve public health outcomes by reducing the prevalence of waterborne diseases linked to contaminated water sources.

With the rollout of Phase 3 projects, HYPREP says it is steadily advancing towards its goal of ensuring access to potable water for all Ogoni communities, marking another critical step in the broader Ogoni clean-up and restoration programme.