APC Chieftain Urges Tinubu To Appoint Wike As 2027 PCC Director-General

By Ken Asinobi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Princewill Dike, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for the 2027 general elections.

Dike made the appeal in Port Harcourt on Monday, arguing that Wike possesses the political experience, national reach, and strategic capacity required to lead a successful re-election campaign for the president.

The Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner expressed confidence that Wike’s appointment would significantly strengthen the ruling party’s chances, noting that the former Rivers State governor has consistently demonstrated an uncommon ability to navigate complex political terrains and deliver electoral victories.

“I have hitherto asserted that should the political wonder boy of Rivers State, Wike, become PBAT’s re-election Presidential Campaign Council DG, his opponents would be in trouble,” Dike said.

He described Wike as a political tactician with a vast network cutting across the country, stressing that the minister understands grassroots mobilization and knows the key actors capable of securing votes nationwide.

Dike further highlighted Wike’s financial independence and commitment to political causes, claiming that he has the capacity to fund campaign activities without placing pressure on the president.

“He knows how to generate campaign funds without disturbing Mr. President. Rather than embezzle campaign funds as is usually the case, he will even add his own money and work tirelessly across the states to achieve results,” he stated.

According to him, Wike’s popularity, particularly among young Nigerians, gives him an added advantage in mobilizing support ahead of the 2027 elections.

The APC chieftain also cited recent political developments in the Federal Capital Territory as evidence of Wike’s effectiveness, noting that he played a decisive role in delivering electoral victories despite complex party alignments.

“Even as a PDP member, he delivered APC candidates. The only seat won by the PDP was under his rainbow coalition. That tells you the kind of political force he represents,” Dike added.

He further referenced past acknowledgments of Wike’s political strength, including remarks by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Odein Ajumogobia, who reportedly withdrew from the 2015 Rivers State governorship race after admitting Wike’s superior grasp of politics.

Dike went on to recount Wike’s political track record, including his emergence as governor in 2015, his party’s dominance in the 2019 elections, and his influential role in the 2023 general elections, where he helped secure victories across Rivers State.

He concluded by urging President Tinubu to “cherry-pick” Wike for the crucial role, insisting that such a strategic appointment would position the APC strongly ahead of the 2027 presidential contest.