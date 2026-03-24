Communiqué Issued At End Of The State Congress Of The Nigeria Union Of Journalists (NUJ) Rivers State Council, At Ernest Ikoli Press Center, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, On Tuesday 17 March, 2026

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council under the chairmanship of Comrade Paul Bazia- Nsaneh held its state congress on Tuesday 17 March, 2026, at the Ernest Ikoli Press Center, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

The Congress which marked the one year anniversary of the Paul Bazia led executive was, attended by practicing journalists in Rivers State including veterans and deliberated extensively on matters affecting the state.

Congress on the state of Rivers state reached the following resolution, thus;

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) notes with deep concern the state of Rivers State Primary and secondary schools and urges the state and local governments to ensure that the state of emergency declared on education should translate into action. Primary and secondary schools dilapidated or vandalized by hoodlums should be renovated across the state and action should be expedited on teachers recruitment and ensure equitable posting to the schools in rural areas that presently has little or no teachers. The government should also step up action on reviving the primary healthcare centers across the state. Give priority attention to Government owned media by refurbishing them and recruiting new staff for effective media jobs. The government should also take advantage of the amended electricity law in Nigeria to invest in the power sector to generate enough power to encourage investment and enhance economic growth. The council commended the Rivers State House Assembly for the recent live broadcast of the Governor’s commissioner nominees screening exercise, but expressed dismay over the disqualification of some nominees because of personal opinions they expressed in the media before their normation. The Council viewed this as a violation of their freedom of expression. Urged the Assembly to recall the suspended members of the State Assembly in the spirit of ongoing reconciliation. Rivers State government should step up action in tackling the issue of land grabbing in the state as an increase in the trend portends bad image to the state and impacts negatively on the state economy. Government should also tackle the menace of touting on commercial vehicles in major roads of Port Harcourt city and its environs as it constitute nuisance and dents the image of the state. Council noted with great concern the recent political violence involving the burning of a political party building in Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State and sue for a level playing ground for all groups and political parties as the electioneering period draws nearer.

Signed:

Paul Bazia -Nsaneh

Chairman, NUJ Rivers State Council

Ijeoma Tubosia Ph.D

Secretary, NUJ Rivers State Council

Communique Drafting Committee.

Dr. Justice Ihunwo – Chairman

Dr. Joy Grant-Amadi – Secretary Mr. Chukwudi Ejimofor – Member