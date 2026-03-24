Marry Financially Buoyant Women – Pst. Okonkwo

Kingsley Okonkwo, relationship coach and senior pastor at David’s Christian Center, has urged men to look for partners who can make significant contributions to a shared future rather than dating financially dependent women.

In a series of posts on social media, the cleric argued that many men are gradually losing interest in marriage because they increasingly see it as a financial obligation rather than a balanced partnership.

“Men, it’s high time we start having standards as well. You guys are too used to women who are liabilities, that’s why less and less men desire marriage, they see it as a burden,” he wrote.

Okonkwo encouraged men to prioritise financially responsible partners instead of individuals who rely entirely on them for support.

“Men set standards like you won’t marry broke women too, that you want a partner and not a dependent, maybe it will make more women work and not see marriage and dating as a poverty alleviation scheme,” he added.

Additionally, the pastor criticized what he called “societal expectations that place the entire financial responsibility of relationships on men,” arguing that such a mindset is harmful and at odds with biblical precepts.

“The current system is not only unbiblical but also damaging the society, women brazenly insist on rich men I think we and also insist on working women that will contribute,” he stated.

Okonkwo further warned men against deliberately choosing financially vulnerable women simply to maintain control in relationships.

“Yes, I know some of you men like the needy, hungry and dependent women because it boosts your ego and helps you control women, but it’s doing more harm than good. All humans have value and abilities; let them develop it,” he cautioned