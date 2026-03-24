NUJ Rivers Mourns Deceased Colleague

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has expressed shock and deep sorrow over the untimely death of Mrs Dibabari Siedoma Nweke, a staff member of the News Department of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

In a statement issued by the Council’s Secretary, Dr Ijeoma Tubosia, the union described the late Nweke—fondly called “Diba”—as a dedicated media professional whose passing has left colleagues and the journalism community in grief.

The NUJ noted that her death came as a rude shock, acknowledging the pain of the loss while submitting to the will of God. The Council extended its condolences to her family, friends and colleagues at the NTA, praying for the peaceful repose of her soul.