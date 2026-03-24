Metro

NUJ Rivers Mourns Deceased Colleague

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 day ago
0 Less than a minute

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has expressed shock and deep sorrow over the untimely death of Mrs Dibabari Siedoma Nweke, a staff member of the News Department of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

In a statement issued by the Council’s Secretary, Dr Ijeoma Tubosia, the union described the late Nweke—fondly called “Diba”—as a dedicated media professional whose passing has left colleagues and the journalism community in grief.

The NUJ noted that her death came as a rude shock, acknowledging the pain of the loss while submitting to the will of God. The Council extended its condolences to her family, friends and colleagues at the NTA, praying for the peaceful repose of her soul.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 day ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Over 190,000 Nigerians Benefit From O.B. Lulu-Briggs Free Medical Missions

18 hours ago

OPA Applauds Wike Over Appointments Of Ogoni Sons

18 hours ago

Fubara Urges Rivers People To Conserve Water Resources For Future Generations

1 day ago

Armed Robbery Suspects In Police Net, Firearms, Stolen Tricycles Recovered

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button