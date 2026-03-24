Fubara Urges Rivers People To Conserve Water Resources For Future Generations

By Joe Kalu

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has urged citizens and residents of the state to conserve the abundant water resources in their communities to ensure the availability of clean and fresh water for future generations.

The governor who gave the advice on Sunday at Government House, Port Harcourt, described water as a precious resource provided by nature for the survival of human beings, animals and plants.

In a goodwill message to commemorate the World Water Day, Governor Fubara said access to clean water, drives healthy living , prosperity and harmony in the environment. He urged the people of the state to cherish “this gift of nature” and guard against wastage and pollution of water bodies.

Governor Fubara disclosed that the administration is committed to upgrading water infrastructure, increasing access points, and promoting sustainable management of water to the benefit of all.

“Today, March 22, is World Water Day. Water is life, and we’re blessed to have abundant water resources in Rivers State. I commend our people for their resilience in managing this precious natural resource over the years.

“Let’s do more to conserve water, protect our rivers, and ensure sustainable management of this gift of nature for future generations. My administration is committed to improving water supply and sanitation across Rivers State,” he said. The World Water Day is celebrated on March 22, every year. It is a United Nations ( UN) observance day to highlight the importance of freshwater resources and advocate for sustainable management of water resources globally.