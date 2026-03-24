Armed Robbery Suspects In Police Net, Firearms, Stolen Tricycles Recovered

The Rivers State Police Command has successfully arrested suspected armed robbers involved in series of tricycle thefts across Elelenwo, Igwuruta, Tank, and Woji axis of Port Harcourt.

On March 19, 2026, at about 2300 hours, one Sadiq Gara, a 32-year-old male tricycle operator, reported at Octopus Base that on March 18, 2026, at about 0900 hours, while operating in Elelenwo, Port Harcourt, picked up three passengers.

During the trip, the passengers asked him to stop at a point, and in the process, one of them brought out a gun and robbed him of his tricycle.

Following the report, operatives of the Command immediately swung into action and successfully recovered the stolen tricycle.

Further intelligence-led operations resulted in the arrest of two suspects at their criminal hideout located at Army Range, Igwuruta. The suspects are:

Abdullahi Mohammed (Male, 23 years)

Yusuf Umaru (Male, 25 years)

In addition, one Mohammed Usman (Male 28 year) a suspected receiver of stolen items was also arrested.

The suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Items recovered from the suspects include:

One locally made pistol

Two live cartridges

Two stolen tricycles

During the course of the investigation, another victim, Rosemary James, identified one of the suspects as a member of the gang that had earlier robbed her of her tricycle earlier this year.

Preliminary investigations further revealed that the suspects are part of a syndicate responsible for robbing tricycle operators across Elelenwo, Igwuruta, Tank, and Woji axis.

The suspects also admitted having delivered over twenty stolen tricycles to the receiver, who subsequently transported them to Kano, Bauchi, and Adamawa States.

Investigation is ongoing, and efforts have been intensified to apprehend other members of the gang and recover additional stolen tricycles.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, advises members of the public, particularly commercial tricycle operators, to remain vigilant, avoid picking up suspicious passengers, especially at odd hours, and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station. The Command further reassures residents of its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the state.