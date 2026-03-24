Historic Expansion: CACN Creates Three New Dioceses As Prelate Abbey Drives Strategic Church Growth Nationwide

In a landmark decision that underscores a bold vision for expansion and grassroots impact, the Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN) Synod has approved the creation of three new dioceses during its First Quarter Synod Executive Council Meeting in Ikot Oku Uboh, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The high-level gathering, attended by key ecclesiastical leaders, ratified the establishment of Ebonyi, Abia, and Imo Dioceses—marking a significant milestone in the administrative and spiritual advancement of the Church.

According to the Synod resolution, in a statement signed by the Synod Media Communicator, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, the newly created dioceses and their designated headquarters are as follows:

(1) Ebonyi Diocese – St. Patrick’s, Afikpo

(2) Abia Diocese – St. Paul’s, Umukalu, Asa

(3) Imo Diocese – All Saints, Ihiagwa

The decision, reached on Saturday, March 21, 2026, reflects a deliberate and strategic move to deepen the Church’s presence, improve coordination, and strengthen evangelism across key regions in Nigeria.

Observers within the Synod have described the development as a “historic expansion,” noting that the creation of new dioceses will bring leadership closer to the people, enhance pastoral care, and ensure more effective administration of church activities at the grassroots level.

Beyond administrative convenience, the expansion signals a renewed commitment by the Church to intensify its evangelical mandate —reaching more communities, nurturing spiritual growth, and fostering unity among members across diverse locations.

With this move, the Christ Army Church Nigeria continues to demonstrate a clear trajectory toward nationwide coverage, with a vision of establishing its presence in every village, town, local government area, and state across the country.

Church leaders believe that such structural growth is essential for sustaining long-term mission work and responding effectively to the spiritual needs of an expanding membership.

The Prelate/ President of Synod, His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, GACACN, has been widely commended for what many describe as pragmatic, visionary, and timely leadership.

His commitment to strengthening the Church’s institutional framework while advancing its evangelical reach has positioned CACN as a dynamic and forward-moving body within the Christian community.

Clergy and laity alike have lauded the Synod’s decision, expressing optimism that the newly established dioceses will serve as catalysts for accelerated growth, deeper engagement, and more impactful ministry in their respective regions.

As the Synod proceedings continue in the months and years ahead, expectations remain high for further policy directions and initiatives aimed at consolidating gains and driving the Church’s mission forward. The creation of these dioceses not only marks an administrative milestone but also reinforces CACN’s enduring vision —to spread the Gospel, build strong communities of faith, and ensure that no corner of Nigeria is left untouched by its ministry.