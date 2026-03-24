LGSC Boss Calls On Pensioners To Participate In Verifications

The Chairman, Local Government Service Commission (LGSC), Israel Amadi, has encouraged pensioners to make themselves available at their respective centres in line with the messages sent to them by the commission.

Amadi made this known in a statement to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Amadi explained that the verification exercise forms part of efforts to properly document pensioners under the local government service.

He noted that there had been constraints in the release of the verification report.

According to him, the delay is due to inconclusive bank account certification involving some pensioners.

However, he assured that the issues surrounding the certification of bank accounts are currently being addressed by the commission.

The LGSC chairman also disclosed that the biometric capture for active staff in the local government service is almost completed.

He further clarified that the commission has not directed the stoppage of salaries across the 23 local government councils in the state. Amadi therefore advised workers to exercise patience and avoid any form of protest, stressing that any disregard for the advice would be viewed as an affront to the commission.