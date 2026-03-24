Politics

President Tinubu Directs Political Appointees Seeking Elective Office To Resign

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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has directed all political appointees under his administration who intend to contest elective offices in the forthcoming 2027 general elections to resign their appointments on or before March 31, 2026.

The directive is pursuant to the provisions of Section 88(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, as well as the timetable issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for party primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, CON, which was issued by the Permanent Secretary General Services Office, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni, the resignation requirement applies to all categories of presidential political appointees who wish to participate in the forthcoming party primaries or seek nomination for any elective office, which include the following: Honourable Ministers, Honourable Ministers of State, Special Advisers to the President, Senior Special Assistants to the President, Special Assistants the President, Personal Assistants to the President, All Directors-General, and Chief Executive Officers of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Commissions, and Government-owned Companies, as well as all Other Political Appointees of the President.

Accordingly, all affected officials are required to submit their formal resignation letters through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation not later than March 31, 2026.

President Tinubu emphasised that the measure is necessary to ensure full compliance with electoral laws, uphold transparency in the political process, and promote a level playing field for all aspirants ahead of the elections. He urged all concerned officials to take note of this directive and ensure strict compliance, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and promoting credible electoral processes in Nigeria.

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