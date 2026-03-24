PDP Chieftain Harps On Consolidating Peace Efforts In Rivers

By Joe Kalu

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Noble Chukumati has advocated for a more committed, deeper and practical move to consolidate on the Peace and Reconciliation secured in Rivers State for progress to be made.

He stated this in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt over the weekend.

According to him, “there is need to consolidate on it in order to clear any harboured doubt, suspicion or reading of meanings into every action taken by the opposing parties.

To achieve this, the distinguished Senator advised that governor Siminalayi Fubara or the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Martin Amaewhule should pay each other a social visit which will in-turn dampened the remaining suspicion or doubt that is hanging over the Reconciliation deal, adding that the crisis which rocked the state to the extent of burning down the hallowed chambers of the Assembly cannot just be wished away easily.

On the rejection of some Commissioner- nominees by the Legislators, Sen. Chukumati said they might have genuine reasons for their action but because of the prevailing circumstances, many observers input political vendetta into it because of the lingering disagreement between the Legislature and the Executives.

He however, advised that the governor is at liberty to resend new nominees to replace the rejected ones in the interest of the state.

He also advised that it is important the both parties sheathe their swords and genuinely embrace peace by making concerted efforts for the presentation and passing of the 2926 Budget in order to catch up with lost grounds.

Sen. Chukumati who reprented his Obio/Akpor constituency at the 1988 Constituent Assembly condemned the type of politics that is played nowadays as against their own time.

According to him, “politics as we know it was service to humanity with focus on what one would attract to his/her people to improve their welfare. He disclosed that there seem to be a shift nowadays, adding that their aim now in politics is self and self only.

He however, confirmed that for the Peace and Reconciliation to work in the state, it will depend on the players. “And if they have the interest of the state at heart, they will not need further intervention”.

On the aborted amendment of the Electronic transfer of election results Act, Sen Chukumati said there was nothing wrong with the window for manual collation where the network fails, adding that the situation will not favour the Tibubu administration if the electorate decided to vote him out, stressing that Nigerians have the propensity to change the government if they are not comfortable with it but not through the military.

With regards to the violent attack on the opposition political parties, especially on the African Democratic Congress (ADC), he condemned the ugly development, adding that though the opposition is the beauty of democracy, the current administration will equally fight for survival.

He however, condemned what he described as Tibubu’s own style of politics which intends to transform the nation into one party system because of his selfish interest, adding that the development does not guarantees democratic progress.

The PDP Chieftain made it clear that what Nigerians are experiencing today is not what they expected but that the choice is theirs at the next polls.

He also frowned at the indiscriminate defection of politicians as a result of one inducement or the other without the consequences of losing their seats.

On the current hardship imposed on Nigerians through the fuel increase, he said there was no reason why the Middle East war should negatively affect the country if the leaders know what they are doing.

“If not for anything, the country has more money now. There is equally no reasons why the four Refineries cannot be made functional at least to feed the local consumption.

He said under normal circumstances, the country supposed to have come out of the wood by now if the leaders know what they are doing. On the insecurity ravaging the country, Sen Chukumati expressed happiness that the US military has resolve to come and help out with their new technologies, adding that it is clear that Nigeria is overwhelmed by the situation.