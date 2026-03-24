President Tinubu To Spearhead Investment Talks On Niger Delta Growth

By Hopejane Uzor

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to flag off the Niger Delta Investment and Economic Summit in Port Harcourt, in a move aimed at unlocking economic opportunities and accelerating sustainable development across the oil-rich region.

The summit, conceived as a high-impact investment platform, is expected to attract dignitaries, investors, policymakers, development partners, and industry leaders from across the globe to explore scalable and bankable opportunities in the Niger Delta.

Speaking during the inauguration of consultants for the summit, Chairman of the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA), Ideare Gogo-Ogan, described the initiative as a strategic step toward harnessing the region’s vast economic potential.

He expressed confidence that the team assembled would deliver a world-class investment platform capable of reshaping the economic narrative of the Niger Delta.

According to him, despite the region’s enormous natural resources and economic prospects, there is a pressing need for coordinated policies and strategic investments to fully maximise its potential.

The summit’s coordinating consultant, Tony Epelle, Managing Partner of Samuelson Advisory Partners, alongside other consultants including marketing communications firm Neo Media and Marketing led by Ehi Braimah, and public relations expert Ono K. Akpe, are expected to drive the planning and execution of the event.

The summit will feature keynote addresses, including one by Mia Mottley, as well as goodwill messages, technical sessions, and plenary discussions.

Other highlights will include sector-specific investment forums, policy roundtables, and deal-making platforms aimed at addressing critical economic issues in the region.

Organisers say the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will play a central role as a major supporter of the initiative, alongside other development partners.

The summit, themed “Driving Investment, Innovation, and Industrial Growth in the Niger Delta,” is expected to deliver measurable outcomes, including policy commitments, investment deals, and strategic partnerships to boost development across the region.

Key sectors to be explored include energy transition, optimisation of the oil and gas value chain, agriculture, the blue economy, infrastructure development, manufacturing, technology and digital innovation, environmental sustainability, and human capital development. Organisers also plan to emphasise inclusive growth, peace-building, climate resilience, and economic diversification, while promoting stronger support for micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) and youth-driven innovation in the Niger Delta.