FG To Establish New University Campus

The federal government is moving to provide world-class education in Nigeria by establishing a campus of Coventry University in Alaro City, Lagos.

The campus will offer degrees that are equivalent to those awarded in the United Kingdom, allowing students to study locally while earning internationally recognised qualifications.

The university will be established through a Transnational Education partnership.

This approach is intended to make globally recognised degrees more accessible to Nigerian students and improve the country’s skills development.

Education Minister Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, currently in the United Kingdom with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with UK university leaders, investors, and development partners to advance the plans.

The proposed campus is expected to provide Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes in fields such as Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine (STEMM), Business, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Admissions for the new campus are anticipated to start between the third and fourth quarters of 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

The government said the initiative will allow students to receive quality education at a lower cost, while also improving employability for graduates.

The minister added that the project will give Nigerian parents the opportunity to have their children study at home while still benefiting from a top-tier UK education. This move is part of a broader effort by the federal government to expand access to international standards of education within the country.