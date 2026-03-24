Unknown Gunmen Kill CEO Of Special Bensington Ushers

By Hopejane Uzor

The Chief Executive Officer of Special Bensington Ushers, identified as Mina Orupabo, has died after being shot six times by unidentified gunmen along Peter Odili Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to reports, the incident occurred on March 19, 2026, while the victim was on her way to inspect an event centre for a scheduled job.

She was reportedly ambushed and shot multiple times by the assailants.

Sources say Mina sustained about six gunshot wounds during the attack.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention but succumbed to her injuries two days later, on March 21.

Her driver and another occupant of the vehicle were said to have escaped the attack unharmed.

The motive behind the killing remains unclear.

However, security agencies have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible. The tragic incident has sparked concern among residents and business operators in the area, with calls for improved security and swift justice.