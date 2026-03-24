Speeding Convoy Kills 26yr-Old Woman

By Hopejane Uzor

A 26-year-old woman, Miss Peace Moses, has been tragically killed after being knocked down by a speeding convoy along the Ada George axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident, which occurred between 7:30 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2026, happened shortly after the victim left a church service and attempted to cross a familiar road directly in front of her place of worship.

Eyewitness accounts allege that the convoy, reportedly moving at high speed, struck the young woman and continued without stopping. Disturbingly, sources claim multiple vehicles in the convoy ran over her in succession, leaving her with fatal injuries at the scene.

Miss Moses, described by family and friends as vibrant, was said to have had no chance of survival following the impact of the accident.

However, authorities and concerned residents are seeking more precise details, including the vehicle’s color, distinguishing features, and registration number.

Members of the public have strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a result of recklessness and a blatant disregard for human life. Calls have intensified for those responsible to come forward and be held accountable.

Residents and business owners within the Ada George and Omega Junction axis have been urged to assist ongoing efforts to identify the vehicles involved.

Individuals who were in the area at the time of the incident are encouraged to provide any useful information.

Community leaders say the tragic death must not go unaddressed, stressing that justice must be pursued to prevent a recurrence.

“This should not become just another forgotten incident. Every life matters, and this one must be accounted for,” a concerned resident stated. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.