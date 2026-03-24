Rivers State Police Command Recovers Remains Of Murder Victim, Arrests Suspect

The Rivers State Police Command has recorded a significant breakthrough in the investigation of a case of conspiracy and murder involving one Shedrack Ogadinma Chukwem (Male, 42 years), an indigene of Umuemeshie Community, Chokota, in Igbo-Etche, Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Following sustained and unrelenting investigative efforts by operatives of the Command, attached to Anti-Cultism Unit , Emuohia Annex , one Robinson Uche (Male, 29 years), a native of Umuechem in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, was tracked and arrested on 6th March 2026.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to actively participating in the killing of the deceased.

According to his statement, the incident occurred on 17th December 2025 when he and four others — identified as Prince (also known as “Onyia-Army”), surname unknown; Achor (surname unknown); Gift Okere, also known as “Nnaye”; and another individual whose name he could not provide were allegedly hired by one Chief Elijah Okere to bring the deceased to his palace.

The suspect further stated that upon arriving at the location where the deceased was attending a family meeting, their attempt to arrest him became unsuccessful.

He alleged that in the course of the encounter, the group shot the deceased, resulting in his death.

According to the suspect, the group subsequently transported the body to a bush located at Ekerre-Ugbor, where it was hurriedly buried in a shallow grave.

Following the confession, the suspect led Police operatives to the location where the body was buried.

The remains of the deceased were successfully recovered from the shallow grave and later deposited at the Military Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

Efforts have been intensified by the Police to apprehend the other suspects who are currently at large.

The Commissioner Of Police Rivers State Police Command , CP Olugbenga Adewole Adepoju, PSC, mnips , assures members of the public that it remains committed to ensuring justice in this matter and will continue to pursue all individuals connected with the crime. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses