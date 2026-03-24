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Gov Fubara Felicitates Muslim Faithful On Eid El Fitri

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The Rivers State  Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has extended warm greetings to all Muslim faithful in Rivers State and beyond on the occasion of the Eid – Fitri celebrations.

In a goodwill message to commemorate the feast, Governor Fubara prayed that  the occasion may bring joy, peace and harmony to all Nigerians irrespective of creed, tribe or tongue.

“On behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, I wish all Muslim faithful a joyous Eid el Fitri. May this occasion strengthen our bonds of peace, unity, and mutual respect among all faiths.

Let’s continue to cherish our diversity and promote harmony, tolerance, and understanding. May our shared values of compassion, forgiveness, and unity guide us in our daily life. Happy Eid el Fitri,” the governor said.

In the Islamic calendar, the feast of Eid el Fitri marks the end of the month of Ramadan, a period dedicated to fasting, prayers and almsgiving by the Muslim faithful. The Federal Government  had earlier declared Thursday, March 19, 2026 and Friday, March 20, 2026 as public holidays to mark the celebration.

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