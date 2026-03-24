Vitel Wireless Enters Market With Lifetime Data Offering

Nigeria’s telecom landscape has received a new entrant as Vitel Wireless officially launched its services with a bold promise of “data that never expires,” a move aimed at addressing persistent consumer complaints over unused data loss.

The company, licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission, unveiled the initiative at a launch event in Lagos, positioning it as a user-centric solution tailored to the needs of Nigerians, particularly youths and small business owners.

Chairman of the firm, Kenneth Neabueze, explained that the new model allows subscribers to retain their purchased data indefinitely until it is fully exhausted, eliminating the common issue of expiration timelines.

“What we are saying to Nigerians is simple—you buy the data, and you keep it for as long as you want,” he said, noting that the model promotes transparency, cost efficiency, and greater control for users amid current economic realities.

Industry analysts note that Vitel Wireless operates as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), leasing infrastructure from established telecom providers rather than building its own network. This approach enables the company to focus on competitive pricing, innovation, and enhanced customer experience.

Beyond its flagship offering, the firm also introduced digital solutions including the Vitel Xphone, which integrates voice, video, and messaging using GSM and VoIP technologies. Its services are available via both SIM cards and eSIMs, allowing users to retain existing numbers or switch seamlessly.

Chief Operating Officer, Chudi Nwabueze, described the company as technology-driven, emphasizing its commitment to delivering tools that support businesses and everyday life.

With nationwide coverage promised across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Vitel Wireless says it is set to challenge existing operators by offering flexible, non-expiring data plans and a broader digital ecosystem. The company has also opened opportunities for Nigerians to join its distribution network as mobile agents, signaling an aggressive push to gain market share in the competitive telecom sector.