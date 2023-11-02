Rivers Political Crisis: Impeachment Attempt Against Gov Fubara Takes New Twist

Despite frantic efforts by concerned Rivers citizens and other Nigerians including President Bola Tinubu to broker peace between Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and the immediate past State Governor, and now Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, the embattled governor is not leaving anything to chances.

Consequently, Gov Siminalayi has obtained a court injunction restraining the Rivers State House of Assembly, the Speaker of the House, Deputy Speaker, Clerk of the House & the Chief Judge of the State from carrying out any actions with respect to the impeachment of the State governor pending the determination of the motion on notice. The case has been adjourned to November 14, 2023.