APC Leadership In Rivers Slips Off Amaechi’s Hands

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to bury the political structure of Rotimi Amaechi with its decision to hand over the Rivers State chapter of the party to the former minister’s estranged ally, Tony Okocha.

The decision was reached at the meeting of the Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led National Working Committee (NWC) where it was resolved to dissolve the party structures in the state across all levels.

Reports have it that the structures were mostly populated with loyalists of Amaechi, the penultimate governor of Rivers State and immediate past minister of transportation. The seven-man caretaker committee appointed by the NWC is to be headed by a fierce Wike loyalist, Tony Okocha, a former Amaechi loyalist, who had in the recent past called on the national party to handover the APC structure to Wike.

The Wike inspired caretaker committee is to generate a new party membership register setting the unlikely prospect of Amaechi and his loyalists being registered into the APC by Wike’s protegees.

Amaechi was second in the APC presidential nomination convention won by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka who briefed journalists after the meeting of the NWC at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, announced decision to appoint a seven-member Caretaker Committee to steer the Party’s affairs in the state for the next six months.

Members of the caretaker committee believed to be loyalists of the FCT minister comprises Chief Tony C. Okocha – Chairman, Chief Eric Nwibani – Secretary, Hon. Chibuike Ikenga, Prince Stephen Abolo, Hon. Silvester Vidin, Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo and Miss Darling Amadi

“The Caretaker Committee subject to the directives of the NWC was entrusted with preparing for the conduct of congresses to facilitate the emergence of new Executive Committees for the Party at various levels, extending from the ward to the State,” he said.

Morka further disclosed that the Caretaker Committee will be inaugurated on Friday, 24th November 2023 at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

GWG.ng reports that the decision of the APC to hand over the party structure to Wike has yet to receive a response from the Amaechi camp.