Gov. Fubara Visits Delta State Counterpart

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara on Friday visited his Delta State counterpart, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori in his country home in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area to condole with him on the passing of his mother-in-law.

Sir Fubara eulogised the virtues of the late Mama Agnes Avwenyotoma Tager and urged the governor and his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori to take solace in the good life their late mother lived.

Gov. Fubara also used the occasion to congratulate Gov. Oborevwori on his resounding victory at the Appeal Court which confirmed his electoral victory.