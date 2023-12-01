News

Gov. Fubara Visits Delta State Counterpart

...Congratulates Him On  Appeal Court Victory

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 35 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute
Gov Sim Fubara (r), Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori & Governor Sheriff Oborewori of Delta State at the country home of the Oboreworis

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara on Friday visited his Delta State counterpart, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori in his country home in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area to condole with him on the passing of his mother-in-law.

Sir Fubara eulogised the virtues of the late Mama Agnes Avwenyotoma Tager and urged the governor and his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori to take solace in the good life their late mother lived.

Gov. Fubara also used the occasion to congratulate Gov. Oborevwori on his resounding victory at the Appeal Court which confirmed his electoral victory.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 35 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Oro-Esara Women Jubilate As King Worlu Inaugurates Women Council

2 mins ago

Bonny Council Boss Showcases Landmark Achievements So Far

10 mins ago

ONELGA Council Chairman Commissions Obigbor Town Hall, Promises More Projects In Coming Months

19 mins ago

Why I Won’t Succeed My Father – Tonye Princewill

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button