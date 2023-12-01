Less Privileged, Greatest Beneficiaries Of Obuah’s  Philanthropy – ONELGA Youth

The former Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah has been described as a special gift from God to the less-privileged in the society.

An Onelga Youth, Ugochukwu Oburu who says he is a beneficiary of Obuah’s generousity came out with this in a press release made available to National Network.

According to him, the Mbaarabaragu I of Orashi Region is a philanthropist par excellence whose generousity knows, no-bounds.

Oburu’s eulogies came on the heels of Bro Obuah’s birthday anniversary which comes up on December 16, 2023.

He disclosed that Hon. Obuah had received chains of awards for his generousity /philanthropy, and prayed that God continues to protect and bless him, so that he will continue to help the needy/less privileged.

Explaining that he had no blood relationship with Obuah, Ugochukwu said, God used the Ikemba Idemili just like that to put smiles on his face and faces of others.

According to him, the saddest moment in his life was when Hon. Obuah was denied the opportunity to contest for the governorship of Rivers State under the PDP, stressing that he was however consoled by the word of God which says, “There is a time for everything.”

Stressing that Obuah had been a strong pillar of support and inspiration to him any many others, Ugochukwu prayed for God’s divine blessing on his mentor as he celebrates his birthday on December 16.