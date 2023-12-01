Rivers NAWOJ Congratulates Lilian Okonkwo On Election Victory

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ), Rivers state Chapter has congratulated tthe re-elected Deputy National President of the Association, Dr Lilian Okonkwo Ogabu on her electoral Victory.

This was contained in a congratulatory message as signed by the Chairperson Susan Serekara-Nwikhana and Secretary Ngozi Anosike Ph.D.

Lilian who won in the election conducted on Saturday 25th November at the Triennial Delegates Conference in Abuja was re -elected as the Deputy National President of the association.

Rivers NAWOJ also congratulated Aisha Ibrahim on her emergence as the President of NAWOJ as well as all those who emerged victorious in the 11th Triennial National Delegates of our noble association.

Congratulating all women Journalists and the just concluded administration on a successful transition, the association tasked the newly elected executives on robust performances for the development of the Association.

Rivers NAWOJ enjoined all the newly elected officers to build on the popular support expressed through the ballot box to deliver good governance to the association.

The association further commended all her members especially the delegates for their peaceful disposition all through the Triennial Delegates Conference held in Abuja as well as their love and support in ensuring that Rivers Candidate emerged victorious.

Describing it as Rivers State victory, NAWOJ also lauded Rivers State NUJ Council under the leadership of Stanley Job Stanley and all other stakeholders for the part they played in making the re-election of Deputy National President a reality.