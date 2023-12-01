PHCCIMA Pledges To Support RSG Achieve Set Goals

The Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (PHCCIMA) has pledged its support to the Fubara administration achieve set goals of improving the welfare of Rivers people even as it expressed gratitude to the Rivers state government for the gift of the “Waterlines House” at Aba road, Port Harcourt for its new Secretariat.

The PHCCIMA President, Eze, Sir Mike Elechi NPOM made the pledge penultimate week in Port Harcourt during the opening ceremony of the PHCCIMA new Secretariat situated at No 169 Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

According to Eze Elechi in his opening address ” the generous donation of the magnificent house by His Excellency, Gov Siminalayi Fubara speaks volume of the present administration’s focus.”

This symboitic gesture, he noted, underscores the collaborative spirit between the public and private sector, fostering an environment where commerce and community development can thrive hand in hand.

The PHCCIMA President made it known that the chamber is indeed honoured to be recipient of such a significant contribution.

Eze Elechi who is also one of the notable traditional rulers in the state disclosed further that the office complex donation is a testament to the commitment of the young Fubara administration to support and strengthen the business community.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo who represented the state governor at the occasion in his remarks said the Rivers state government is determined to do everything within her power to encourage the private sector revive the economy and improve the welfare of the Rivers people, adding that the overall interest of the people is paramount to the Fubara administration. “Gov Sim Fubara is very passionate about rendering quality leadership and is committed to creating opportunities as well as making positive impact that will put smiles on the faces of the people”, he said.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to the private investors to take advantage of the conducive environment created by the state government to revamp moribund industries in the state.

Also speaking, the former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), His Excellency Amb.Desmond Akawor who was the chairman of the occasion said the relocation of the PHCCIMA Secretariat to a more visible location was strategic, adding that the office will be a hub where innovation meets opportunity and as well where collaboration can lead to prosperity for all.

The chairman used the occasion to laud the leadership qualities of Eze, Sir Mike Elechi, the PHCCIMA President in achieving set goals and advised the staff to lend their support to him to attract more for the chamber.

Among the special guests of honour that graced the event was the Paramount Ruler of Port Harcourt, HRM, Eze (Barr) Uche Isaiah Elikwu (JP), Eze Epara Rebisi (XII).

In a related development, the PHCCIMA President, Eze Elechi has announced that the chamber will commence its 2023 International Trade Fair on Wednesday December 6 through Saturday December 30, 2023 at Isaac Boro Park, Port Harcourt. He promised that the three weeks trade fair which theme is “SME: The Wheel to Economic Growth” will be remarkable and urged all concern to plan to participate.