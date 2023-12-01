UNIPORT VC Tasks NIBSA On Global Health Security

In view of the challenges caused by infectious diseases in the country, the Vice Chancellor of University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Owunari Georgewill has tasked the Nigerian Biological Safety Association (NIBSA) on global health security agenda.

The University Don said this during the 6th Hybrd NIBSA Conference/Annual General meeting held in Port Harcourt recently.

Represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics of the University Prof. Kingsley Owete, he asked the association to assist the government curb the spread of infectious diseases and expressed hope that the conference will come up with blazing innovations that will curb the trends of infectious diseases in the country.

Declaring the event open he described the conference as a welcome development and assured the association of the University ‘s readiness to support the association in fulfilling global health security agenda.

The conference which held at the institute of Petroleum Studies Uniport was had “Deploying Biosecurity For Fulfilling Global Health Security Agenda And Sustainable Development” as its theme.

In his welcome address, the National President of the association, Prof. Abiodun A. Denloye said members of the association have been providing skilled manpower for the diagnostic and analytical interventions in the fight against pathogens and diseases.

“Also the Academic NiBSAItes have been involved in research as well as curriculum development and delivery in Nigeria’s tertiary Institutions.

Furthermore our members have taken their pride of place in regional biosafety and biosecurity initiatives including the West African Biorisk Management Network and the African centre for Diseases Control”, he informed.

He further hinted that the association which has over 750 members across the country has been fanning the embers of biological safety so much such that members are now appointed as biosafety officers in Research Institutes and diagnostic laboratory facilities.

He noted that tertiary institutions appoint NIBSA members to serve in institutions’ biosafety committees and biosafety research ethics committees.

On his part, the Chairman, conference planning committee, Dr Austin Edache Abah said the event marks the beginning of a journey of enlightenment towards knowing the critical point of intersection of biosecurity, global health security, and sustainable development.

“As we gather here, surrounded by the brightest minds and most dedicated professionals in the field,we are reminded of the profound significance of our work, be it biological or biomedical researchers, Medical Laboratory Scientists, Veterinarians, Environmental Scientists, Medical Doctors, Nurses and other health professionals, Agriculture Education, law Engineering politics.

Our collective commitment to exploring innovative strategies and fostering collaboration is fundamental to safeguarding our planet’s health and ensuring sustainable future for all”, he assured.

Abah said the conference serves as a platform for bringing up insightful conversations exchanging ground breaking research ideas and cultivating invaluable connection that transcend geographical boundaries.

He maintained that through dynamic discourse and the sharing of best practices NIBSA aims to unearth sustainable solutions that will address the multifaceted challenges of biosecurity in the context of our global health security agenda.