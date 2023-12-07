Igwuruta CDC Chairman Lauds Paramount Ruler For Leadership Qualities

The Community Development Committee Chairman of Igwuruta community in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers state, comrade (Hon)Terry Joe Olocha has commended their Paramount Ruler/Nyenweli Igwuruta, HRH, Eze (Prof) Samuel N. Nwekhe (JP) over what he described as his leadership qualities which he noted has kept the kingdom peaceful, united and progressive since ascension to the throne.

Comrade Olocha made the commendation over the weekend in a chat with newsmen at the sideline of the chieftaincy coronation of some prominent personalities by the Paramount Ruler in his palace.

He explained that the recognized personalities have distinguished themselves in the Society. He confirmed that those recognized was in appreciation of their contributions. Comrade Olocha used the opportunity to advise the recipients to reciprocate the gesture of the community by ensuring that they support the ‘Nyenweli’ and indeed the Igwuruta people in their developmental efforts.

He equally used the chance to pray for the long life and sound health of the monarch as he continues to pilot the affairs of Igwuruta community, adding that his reign would continue to attract peace, unity and development to the kingdom.

He promised on their part to continue to mobilize support for his tenure and defend the territorial integrity of their community.

Comrade Olocha also used the opportunity to commend the Rivers state governor, His Excellency, Amaopusenibo Sir Siminalayi Fubara, adding that the youthful leader has indeed started well and appealed to some opposition political leaders not to distract him

“The governor from all indications will do Well and does not need these unnecessary distractions at this point in time. Gov Fubara has shown that he is prepared to take the state to the next level as a committed and visionary leader”.

The CDC Chairman called on well-meaning Rivers people to mobilize and douse the brewing tension in the state which he noted will blow no one any good.

He promised to ensure that his Youths mobilize support for Gov Fubara to concentrate and consolidate on the gains of his predecessors in the overall interest of the state

Hon Olocha equally used the occasion to congratulate Gov Fubara over his electoral victory at the Appeal court that further confirmed his mandate at the polls and urged him not to entertain any fear over his political enemies as according to him, ” one with God is majority”.

He also used the chance to congratulate the honourable commissioner for Youths Affairs, Hon (Dr)Chisom Kenneth Gbali who he noted is a round peg in a round hole. “These Youths are really giving account of themselves, indicating that we are ready to take over the mantle of leadership. We’re proud of them”; he declared.

Those who were coronated during the exercise included: Eze John Ebom Nworlu & his wife Blessing; Chief (Dr) Emma Ogbuji; Chief Augustine Mbato; Eze Solomon N.Wali; Chief (prof) Promise Nnnandi Wichendu; Chief Ephraim Wajoku; Chief & Ogbotu Godson Eberechi Wuzor; Chief (Barr) Lucky Weje and Eze Sylvanus Kinika Nyeche.

In another development the Igwuruta Community Development Committee (CDC) has been inaugurated over the weekend by the Rivers state government. The commissioner for chieftaincy & community Affairs, Hon Charles Amadi who was represented at the occasion by his Director, Mrs Divine Otubo and Permanent Secretary, Boma A.G. Wokoma charged the CDC members to loyal and supportive to the Chiefs Council, the community and the government achieve set goal.

The commissioner particularly urged the committee to ensure peace and tranquility in the their domain, stressing that peace is panacea to development.

He also urge them to work closely with the ministry in course of their assignment, adding that though they have a 2 year tenure, that they could be returned for a second tenure by virtue of their performance.

He also advised them to take their duties seriously as a spring board for future appointments. He warned them against sabotaging the system.

The commissioner used the opportunity to clarify that it is the Ministry that has the authority to inaugurate CDCs after it’s elections/appointment by the Chiefs/Elders council and not the function of the local govt council chairmen.

The Paramount Ruler/Nyenweli, Igwuruta, HRH Eze (Prof) Samuel N. Nwekhe (JP) expressed the appreciation of the Igwuruta community for the inauguration and pledged their total support to the Fubara administration to achieve set goals.

He equally preached on the importance of peaceful coexistence in the society especially at this point in time of the country’s nascent democracy, adding that every hands need to be on deck to move the state to desired height.

In his own remarks on behalf of his members, the CDC chairman thanked the Chiefs/Elders council of Igwuruta community and the Rivers state government for the opportunity given them to serve and promised to do their best not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

The CDC members inaugurated includes:

Hon Terry Joe Olocha, chairman; comr Kenneth Amadi, vice chairman; Nyema Innocent Okey, Secretary; Justice Ikengah, Asst Secretary and Donatus Amadi, Finsec. Others were Success Nnadi, Treasurer; Peter Samuel Nwonkwo, PRO; Samuel Nyeche, Youth leader and Chinedu Emerengwa, Auditor.