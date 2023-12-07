Ndjokovic Ends Year At No.1 For Record 8th Time

Novak Djokovic secured the year-end No. 1 spot for the eighth time in the 2023 ATP season, solidifying his tennis legacy.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion won three of the four Grand Slam tournaments in 2023, including the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open. His historic 24th Grand Slam title came at the US Open in July.

Djokovic also won his eighth ATP Finals title in Turin, marking his 400th week at the top of the ATP Rankings, surpassed only by Roger Federer.

Adding to his illustrious season, the Serbian star engaged in a back-and-forth battle with Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals in Turin and emerged victorious, marking his eighth ATP Finals title.

