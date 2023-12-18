Pro-Wike Commissioners, SAs Resign, To Join APC

Amid the brewing feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the recent resignation of Commissioners loyal to the former governor has set the stage for an anticipated exodus of more of Wike’s men in the state administration.

The strained relationship between the incumbent governor and his predecessor has fueled speculations of even further defections to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the days ahead

Dependable source told National Network that this rift has triggered a potential mass departure involving some federal lawmakers, Local Government Chairmen and Special Advisers closely aligned with Wike.

While the precise number of officials poised to depart remains unclear, these developments clearly signify a deepening divide between Governor Fubara and his erstwhile principal.

Observers keenly anticipate the unfolding developments, foreseeing significant ramifications for the political landscape in Rivers State as the rift between Governor Fubara and Wike intensifies, potentially reshaping the state’s political dynamics in the near future.

At least 10 members of the cabinet of Governors Siminalayi Fubara made up of commissioners and Special advisers have turned in their resignation letters as at Friday morning.

The gale of resignations is believed to be a fallout of the ongoing struggle for political control in Rivers between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike who is now the Minister of FCT.

Some sources claimed that the commissioners and special advisers resigned in solidarity with and on the instruction of Wike.

Some of the Commissioners were in the cabinet of Wike. But they were reappointed and allocated the portfolios they had held under Wike by Fubara.

However, their gale of resignations began Thursday morning with a letter from Prof. Zacchaeus Adaongor, Rivers Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice indicating that he is quitting the Fubara cabinet.

Letters of resignation of others later emerged on the social media platforms.

They cited several reasons ranging from “personal principles, other commitments and conscience” for their decisions to dump the Fubara cabinet.Prof. Zacchaeus

Adaongor, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, same position for Eight years under Wike.

2)Dr. Dax Kelly George Alabo, Commissioner for Works, was also in the same Ministry under Wike.

3)Dr. Jacobson Nbina resigns his appointment as the Honorable Commissioner for Transport Rivers State with immediate effect.

4)Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, Special Duties,was Eight years Chief Staff to Nyesom Wike as Governor.

5) Barr. (Mrs) Inime Aguma, Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, was Commissioner for Women Affairs under Wike.

6) Isaac Kamalu, Commissioner for Finance same position under Wike.

Chima Aguma, S.A, Aviation

7) Prof Prince Chinedu Mmom (Hon. Commissioner of Education) was the same Ministry under Wike.

8) Hon. Nwafor Uchechukwu, Commissioner for Energy.

9) Marshall Obuzor, S.A New Media.

10) Gift O. Worlu PhD (Hon. Commissioner of Housing).

There are also speculations that the gale of resignation from the Fubara cabinet will continue. This, according to speculations was because the FCT Minister has asked his loyalists in Fubara’s cabinet to quit and move to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This followed the defection of 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike in Rivers House of Assembly from PDP to APC on Monday.