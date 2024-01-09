Commotion In Etche Community Over Alleged Killing Of Native By Security Operatives 

Following the sudden and gruesome murder of an elderly man, Mr Munonye Amadi popularly known as ‘moon’ at Umuewo- Ezikohia- Ozuzu in Etche Local Govt Area of Rivers State, Saturday December 30, 2023 allegedly by security men on the orders of an indigene of Umunachi said to be a land grabber, the people have fled their homes to avert further killings.

Narrating the incident to newsmen from his hideout, the spokesman of the community, Mr Emeka Olobo said fully loaded armed security operatives accompanied by the habitual land grabber and his cohorts stormed their community land and started clearing the whole place with caterpillars, destroying economic crops and other valuables belonging to the community.

According to the spokesman, Emeka Olobo who was former chairman of the community noted that the most painful aspect of it all is that, after killing their innocent son, they horriedly left with the corpse to an unknown destination, stressing that the development is totally strange and unacceptable by the community, adding that the family of the deceased has been thrown into deep mourning.

He however wondered why the security men acted in such unprofessional manner capable of tarnishing the image of the Nigeria police force and called on govt and other relevant authorities to Wade into the matter to avoid further breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, the community has petitioned the police force Headquarters, Abuja over the unfortunate incident with a view to getting desired justice on the matter.