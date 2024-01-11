Yul Edochie Blasts Wife Over Breast Enlargement

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has accused his first wife, May Edochie of having breast enlargement surgery without his consent.

The ace actor disclosed this on his Instagram page while reacting to May’s new year statement on social media, reflecting on events of 2023.

Yul was reacting to May’s new year post on how 2023 was challenging and unfair to her, particularly on the tragic loss of their first son, Kambilichukwu.

He accused his wife of having breast enlargement surgery without his consent in the same year 2023 she describing as challenging,

He wrote: “2023 stole your flesh and blood, but you still had time to do breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without your husband’s consent.

“God forbid, if you had lost your life while undergoing breast enlargement surgery, which you didn’t tell your husband about, what would people have said?

“Yul has killed that innocent woman, “Abi? Everybody will be insulting me. Who signed the consent paper? I was out of town then, working.

“You told me you weren’t feeling too well. I was saying sorry, I didn’t even know what was going on, till much later.

“And you still came out on social media in your calm voice, telling people you had been sick and recovering.

“And they were pitying you and insulting me. Why didn’t you tell them the truth, that you went for breast enlargement surgery? Enough of the manipulation. You have done enough.”

However, May had shared a new year post, lamenting how the past year was challenging and unfair to her, reflecting on the tragic loss of their first son, Kambilichukwu.

She wrote: “Dear 2023, you were pregnant on the very first day of January. unknown to anyone what you would deliver.

“You dealt with me in the most catastrophic ways. Too many misfortunes and the worst of it you stole my own flesh and blood, leaving me in the most miserable state that I could never have imagined.”

“I lost all hope and nearly gave up, I had too many questions eating me all up but I kept hearing that voice echoing, ‘Who am I to question God?”

Supreme News reports that May and Yul Edochie have three children together.

The couple started having misunderstanding in 2023 when Yul Edochie decided to embrace polygamy and introduced actress Judy Austin as his second wife, with whom he welcomed a son, Munachimso Yul Edochie, in 2022.