Remi Tinubu, Others Visit Ailing Actor, Zack Orji

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, visited the ailing veteran Nollywood actor Mr. Zack Orji at the National Hospital in Abuja.

Accompanying her were notable dignitaries, including Hajia Nana Shettima, the wife of the Vice President; Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development; Mrs Rachael Umahi, the wife of the Minister for Works; and Mrs Bello Matawalle, the wife of the Minister of State for Defence, among others.

While her visit to the hospital was initially to commemorate the first baby born in the new year, Senator Tinubu also took the opportunity to visit the veteran actor.

Though specific details of her interaction with Mr Orji were limited at the time of reporting, it was disclosed that she spent approximately 13 minutes with him.

Sources revealed that Mr Orji’s health has shown signs of improvement since his admission to the hospital, attributed partly to the intervention of Kennedy-Ohanenye.

Speaking to The Nation on Monday, the National Hospital Public Relations Officer (PRO), Tayo Hastrup, said Orji is now in stable condition.

“He has started talking. He is in stable condition. His wife is by his side. We really thank God for him,” he said.

Recall that Orji was admitted to the National Hospital at the weekend after he slumped in his toilet