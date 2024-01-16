Armed Robbery Kingpins Terrorizing Khana In Police Net

The Rivers State Police has arrested a group of armed robbers and cultists who have been a terror to a host of communities in Khana Local Government, including burgling the residence of an Army personnel. Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO,SP Grace Iringe-Koko in a statement stated that on 2nd January ,the Police arrested five robbers who are members of the Dey-well cult group in Khana Local Government Area.

The suspects, ThankGod Francis 24 year-old, Bariakpe Itaa 26 years and Golden Felix 24 all from Gbam Boue community in Khana .

According to the PPRO, Police responded to intelligence reports of the gang’s operations in Gbam-Boue, Kono-Boue and other neighbouring communities and promptly arrested them.

Items recovered from the gang, after searching their houses, include five pieces of military camouflage uniform, one pair of camouflage shoes, one military cap, one mobile police uniform, a small bag containing electrical tools, one live AK 47 7.6mm ammunition, one live cartridge, one solar panel, and some electrical wires suspected to have been stolen from one Gift Nuep of Uegwere Boue Community, a serving military officer attached to Bornu State.

The police image maker noted that members of the affected communities have been in a celebratory mood as they rejoice over the arrest of the criminals who had been terrorising them for over two years.