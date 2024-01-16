Gov Fubara Appeals To Civil Servants On Mutual Co-operation

Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has urged Civil Servants to partner with his Administration to build a Great State, that people would remember for years to come.

Governor Fubara Stated this during the Rivers State Civil Service 2024 New Year Thanksgiving Service on Friday 12th January 2024 at the State Secretariat Complex in Port Harcourt.

Represented by his Deputy Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara insisted that people would remember that when Civil Servants were at the helm of affairs of this State they did not disappoint the Civil Servants and the entire State.

“This is the first time since the creation of Rivers State in 1967, that you have two Civil Servants as number one and number two, so it is time for the Civil Servants to celebrate, the Secretariat was decorated for Christmas, because he wants you to have a feel of Christmas even as you are at work, and we gave huge Christmas bonus, and by that, the market women were smiling because they know that when it is good for you, it will be good for them also. The Governor stressed.

The State Chief Executive reiterated that promotion has been made and the salary scales have been implemented, adding that he has directed that all the lifts must start functioning maximally to ease movement for the comfort of Civil Servants and visitors to the Secretariat.

Governor Fubara, who disclosed that he holds the Civil Servants in a very high esteem, implored them to remember his Administration in prayers.

“Our marvellous colleagues uphold us in your prayers of peace in the State, prayers for development, prayers for divine health, love and togetherness”. Governor Fubara quipped.

In his remarks, the Head of Service, Rivers State, Dr. George Nwaeke, said the Thanksgiving Service affords Civil Servants the opportunity to seek divine guidance and inspiration as they embark on the journey that lies ahead of them in 2024, while reflecting on the blessings of the previous year.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, for his dedicated leadership and positive impact his Administration has had on the Civil Service, stressing that his exemplary guidance has not only elevated their spirits but also enhanced their welfare as Civil Servant.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion and Chairman Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Sir Clifford Ndu Walter, said the theme of the annual thanksgiving “Renewed Hope in Service” was timely considering the global adverse economic realities that has impacted on the lifestyle of every Civil Servant, noting that the theme of this year’s celebration serves as a connecting link between the present realities and future expectations.

He commended the Governor for his giant strides geared towards improving the conditions of service of Civil Servants through the remodelling of the building of the Civil Service Commission and most recently the payment of Christmas bonus to all Civil Servants in the State.

In his Sermon, the Guest Preacher, Apostle Zilly Aggrey, who stressed the importance of thanksgiving, urged Christians to always give thanks to the Almighty God for all His benefits to us, noting that only a fool would fail to acknowledge the fact that there is God.