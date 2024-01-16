Ahoada East Council Boss Eulogizes Nigerian Soldiers

As the nation marked the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, the Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Hon. Ben Eke has commended the Nigerian soldiers both living and dead for their sacrifices and defence of the sovereignty of the country.

Hon. Eke who made the commendation at the Council Headquarters, said the corporate existence of Nigeria was threatened during the civil war, as being responsible for saving the country.

He cited the horrific wars between Russia and Ukraine, Isreal and Hamas in the Palestinian region and other warring countries to give insight into the horrors and scarificies involve in military operations.

He saluted the courage and patriotic spirit of the surviving veterans present at the occasion who came to pay tribute to the fallen heroes and expressed sympathy for those who lost their bread winners during various military operations.

The council boss said he will continue to appreciate the services of the Armed Forces and their tireless efforts in keeping Nigeria safe and united, stressing that it was for this reason that his administration has from time to time come out with policies that accommodated their interest. Such policies, he said include, provision of palliatives, poverty alleviation, skills acquisition programmes etc.

His words: We are doing this not only in appreciation of your sacrificial contributions to the nation building , but also in recognition of the fact that even in retirement the surviving heroes remain a standby army whose wealth of experience can always be relied upon for critical advice and intelligence sharing, especially in the face of current security challenges confronting us.

Hon. Eke commended the efforts of the heads and men of the various security agencies in Ahoada East local government area for their co-operation and relentless resolve to bring crime and criminalities to its barest minimum and promised to continue to provide all necessary support to enable them succeed in that regard.

The Council Chairman in his magnanimity launched the emblem with the sum of one million (#1,000,000.00) naira to the legionnaires and more than 60 mattresses, buckets, soaps, lotions, bed sheets and indeed other items to the widows of the fallen heroes.

In his address, the Chairman of the Nigerian legion, Ahoada East chapter, Major Amanukpo Johnson Eyi (RTD) expressed appreciation to Hon. Eke for his support to the legionnaires and promised to always give him the needed support to enable him succeed in the fight against crime and criminalities.

Highpoint of the event was the parade by the legionnaires to memorialize the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and the laying of wreath by Hon. Eke and heads of security agencies.