EMOLGA Celebrates Annual Thanksgiving

The Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers state has observed the 2024 edition of its annual thanksgiving service celebration for God’s faithfulness.

In his opening remarks, the Council Chairman, Dr Chidi Julius Lloyd expressed gratitude to God for the peace, security and infrastructural development across the area from the inception of his administration in 2021.

The council boss said it is possible for public office holders to make a difference if they do away with avarice and are determined to succeed. He attributed the infrastructural development witnessed in Emohua under his watch to the prevailing peace and security observed in the area.

The Chairman commended the security agencies and the local vigilante group for the enabling environment. He further noted that communities in the area witnessed the most peaceful yuletide this time around as a result.

Dr Lloyd thanked the LG leaders as well as the legislative council for their support and cooperation which he said was the reason for the success story.

The Chairman also announced another round of projects commissioning in the area billed to commence on Friday, February 5.

In a chat with newsmen at the sideline of the event, the Council Secretary chief Vincent Chukwu agrees that thanksgiving provokes God to do more for his people. He equally attributes what he called the superlative performance of Dr Lloyd’s administration to the support and cooperation of the Legislative arm as well as political leaders of the area. He used the opportunity to appeal for more of such support for greater glory in the interest of all.

The guest Minister, Bishop (Dr)Blessed Moses Uzodinma of the End-Time Fire Intercessory Ministry, Port Harcourt commended the Council boss for introducing the tradition of Thanksgiving service and rededication in the LGA.

In his sermon which is titled ” the value of Thanksgiving”, the man if God acknowledged what he called the unprecedented infrastructural revolution witnessed across the LGA which he noted was provoked by the Thanksgiving to God.

Quoting profusely from the bible, the clergyman reeled out the benefits of Thanksgiving, assuring that God requires thanksgiving to further enlarge one’s coast. And that it equally affords the beneficiaries close relationship with God for the multiplication of other divine favours and encouraged christians to develop the habit of Thanksgiving.

Highlights of the event were the rededication of the Emohua LGA and special Intercessory prayers for the Executives and Legislative arm of the council by the men of God present; the praise and worship session that saw the stakeholders led by council chairman dancing round the arena.

Another was the special testimony by one Engr Kingsley Chibuije Okrika from Agbandele community of the LG who mysteriously git crippled for over 7 years as soon as he returned from his Youths Service scheme but met the compassion of the council chairman when his attention was drawn to the situation. Dr Lloyd was said to have not only picked up his medical bills but restored the life of the victim to the glory of God.

Another highlight of the event was the inauguration of a 12 man committee to oversee the forth coming project commissioning in the area.

The committee members includes Mr. Peter Wogbo; Mr. Victor Benjamin; Mr Oliver Amah; Mr. Brian Glory Emeh; Mr. Fortune Onu and Ms Beatrice Enyindah. Others were Mr. Azundah Nyekwere; Mr. Daniel Agbovu; Mr. Obodowuo Eke; Mr. Dandy Raw; Prince Lawrence Ichendu and Mr. Oha Uzuobor. The committee has the Supervisory Councilor for Works, Hon Solomon Ikpo as the chairman and CPS Bright Jossy Elendu as the Secretary respectively.